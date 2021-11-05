Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells $948,047.12 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

