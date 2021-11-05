Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells $5,518,827.99 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $292.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $296.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

