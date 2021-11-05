Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $181,848.54 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

