Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells 11,169 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -147.61 and a beta of 0.98. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

