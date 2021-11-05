Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00.

NEM traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 5,615,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 31.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 36.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 296.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 182,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

