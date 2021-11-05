Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells 115,367 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $1,632,443.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00.

OCGN stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 4.50.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $19,599,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

