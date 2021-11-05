Insider Selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) General Counsel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PIPR traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.13. 65,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $615,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.