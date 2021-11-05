Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $40.36.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 11.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

