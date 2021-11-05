Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Chess sold 3,700 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $444,555.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Robert Chess sold 300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $480,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $135.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.26. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.