Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 14,586 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarah Personette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $53.68 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

