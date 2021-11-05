Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells 12,498 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00.
UPST stock opened at $321.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.83. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.
Several analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
