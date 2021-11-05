Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells 12,498 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00.

UPST stock opened at $321.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.83. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

