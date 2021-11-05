Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 418,973 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $28,976,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $6,189,617.46.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $17,634,596.98.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,500. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.20, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

