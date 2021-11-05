Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $278.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.09 and a 200-day moving average of $212.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,922,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

