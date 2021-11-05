Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $320.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems traded as high as $286.09 and last traded at $279.82, with a volume of 2585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.93.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSP. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

