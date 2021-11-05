Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $295.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $262.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.77.

Shares of PODD opened at $301.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.97. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $315.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -655.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

