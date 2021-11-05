Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $49.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 98,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 146,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

