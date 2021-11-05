Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Intertape Polymer Group to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$462.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.06 million.

ITP stock opened at C$29.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.72.

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,016,874.88. Also, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,210.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,862 shares of company stock worth $6,928,360.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

