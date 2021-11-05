IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIN opened at $17.85 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $162.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

