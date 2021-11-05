Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 151.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVC opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

