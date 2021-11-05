Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,114,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,396,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 182,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 71,612 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 302,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

