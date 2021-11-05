Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000.

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $76.23 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

