Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,118,800 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $790,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.10 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

