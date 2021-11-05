Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,959,261 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $606,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

