Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.67% of BeiGene worth $851,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BeiGene by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BeiGene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $368.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.50.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,195 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.89.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

