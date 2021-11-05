Invesco Ltd. Has $621.89 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of Aptiv worth $621,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $177.46 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $101.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.69. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

