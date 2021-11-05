Invesco Ltd. Sells 42,171 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,171 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.53% of Align Technology worth $740,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Align Technology by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Align Technology by 96,746.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Align Technology by 87.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $679.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.71 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

