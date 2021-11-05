Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.97

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.97 and last traded at $77.97, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

