Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of IPSOF stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Ipsos has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $46.30.
About Ipsos
