Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IPSOF stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Ipsos has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

