IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 204,885.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 11.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.5% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV stock opened at $253.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.