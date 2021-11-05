iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 8.9%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.17 and last traded at $104.65. Approximately 3,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 611,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.
The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after acquiring an additional 212,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
