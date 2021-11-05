iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 8.9%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.17 and last traded at $104.65. Approximately 3,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 611,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after acquiring an additional 212,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

