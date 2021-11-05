iRhythm Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,997 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,228% compared to the typical daily volume of 527 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $114.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

