iRobot Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for iRobot in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRobot’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

IRBT stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,340 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

