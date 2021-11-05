Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 157.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.4%.

IRM opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,991 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

