iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.82. 166,788 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 160,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

