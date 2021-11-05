iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,568. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

