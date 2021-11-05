iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.52

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.48, with a volume of 40033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWX. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,176.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 415.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.