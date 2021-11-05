iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.46

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.46 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 156478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

