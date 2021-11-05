IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IsoPlexis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO opened at $14.01 on Thursday. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

