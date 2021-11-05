Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.57%.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 28,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,927. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 144.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.