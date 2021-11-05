iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $175,795.65 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,268.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,488.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $245,757.20.

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.93. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

