ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532 ($6.95).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of LON:ITM traded down GBX 9.60 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 477.80 ($6.24). 1,804,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,527. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 448.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.87. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 262.50 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.