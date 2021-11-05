Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $93.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. Itron has a 52 week low of $66.32 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.41, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Itron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Itron by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after buying an additional 69,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

