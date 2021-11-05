ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Increased to GBX 130 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 135 ($1.76).

LON ITV opened at GBX 108.35 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 75.06 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In related news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

