J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $154.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $181.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,687,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

