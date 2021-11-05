J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,145 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $102.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

