Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $69,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Jabil by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

NYSE:JBL opened at $63.91 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

