James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
