James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Get James River Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in James River Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of James River Group worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.