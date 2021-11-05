Jamieson Wellness’ (JWEL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.19.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 35.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.26. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$32.08 and a 1-year high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.