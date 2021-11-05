Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) PT Raised to C$46.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$46.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

JWLLF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

