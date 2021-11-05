Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.53.

JWEL stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,343. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.08 and a 52 week high of C$46.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

